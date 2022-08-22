Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEBR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weber to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Weber Stock Down 11.5 %

NYSE WEBR opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -5.06. Weber has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weber will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 20.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 23.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weber

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

