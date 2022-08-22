Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KAR Auction Services (KAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) recently:

8/21/2022 – KAR Auction Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2022 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2022 – KAR Auction Services was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/5/2022 – KAR Auction Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 228.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $158,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

