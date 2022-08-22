Wells Fargo & Company Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $310.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.33.

Shares of EL stock opened at $273.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

