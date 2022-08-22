Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

