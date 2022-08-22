Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Position Increased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) by 266.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Werewolf Therapeutics worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 129,661 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. 493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,796. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

