White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,305.13

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,305.13, but opened at $1,349.48. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,349.96, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,249.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,155.08.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110,046 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,821,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

