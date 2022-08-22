White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,305.13

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,305.13, but opened at $1,349.48. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,349.96, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.
White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,249.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,155.08.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110,046 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,821,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
