William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,289,176 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems accounts for about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 8.12% of Mercury Systems worth $296,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,871,000 after buying an additional 85,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after buying an additional 1,036,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,421,000 after buying an additional 220,249 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,942,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,036 shares of company stock worth $667,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.79. 6,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

