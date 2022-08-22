William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 627,877 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Credicorp worth $185,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE BAP traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,884. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.57 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average of $141.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.