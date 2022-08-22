William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 522,770 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,770 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 5.83% of Revolve Group worth $229,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RVLV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

