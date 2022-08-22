William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $154.79 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Accenture worth $154,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,959,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,509,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Accenture by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 863,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.22. 27,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,658. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.28 and a 200-day moving average of $306.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

