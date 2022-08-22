William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $203.37 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $203,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Trex by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Trex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,109. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

