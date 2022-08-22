William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $508.91 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,794,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,854 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.5% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Canadian National Railway worth $508,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.78. The company had a trading volume of 87,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,410. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $106.36 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.53.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

