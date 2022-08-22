William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $212,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.71. 23,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,883. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

