William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,163,737 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,951,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 287,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.64. 176,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

