William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 313.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 634,874 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Linde worth $267,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $7.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.12. 32,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,121. The stock has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.42. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.



