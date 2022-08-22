William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 133,105 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,807,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,105 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $322,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.71. 4,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,606. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

