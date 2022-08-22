Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $39,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.19.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,318. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,347.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.