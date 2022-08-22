Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.29 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.29 billion and approximately $219.87 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $21,397.98 or 1.00013813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00052910 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00026406 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,262 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

