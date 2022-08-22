Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Price Performance
XJNGF stock remained flat at $1.86 during trading on Monday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.
About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (XJNGF)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.