Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

XJNGF stock remained flat at $1.86 during trading on Monday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

