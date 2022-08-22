Yellow Pages Limited (Y) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:Y opened at C$12.70 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$12.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

