Zano (ZANO) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Zano (ZANO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Zano has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $57,242.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,414.90 or 1.00019391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00051631 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00221301 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00133071 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00238250 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052397 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,336,970 coins and its circulating supply is 11,307,470 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

