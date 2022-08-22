Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Zap (ZAP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Zap has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $899,728.42 and approximately $15,913.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,153.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00129413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081697 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

