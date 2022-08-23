102,827 Shares in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Purchased by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned 0.30% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT remained flat at $28.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,526. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Intersect ENT

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intersect ENT in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

