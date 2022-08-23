11,127 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 104,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

