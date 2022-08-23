4,289 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.74. 58,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

