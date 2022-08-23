4ART Coin (4ART) Hits One Day Volume of $13,754.00

4ART Coin (4ART) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One 4ART Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 4ART Coin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. 4ART Coin has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $13,754.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 4ART Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003864 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077038 BTC.

4ART Coin Coin Profile

4ART is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 coins. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here. 4ART Coin’s official website is www.4art-technologies.com.

Buying and Selling 4ART Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4ART Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4ART Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4ART Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4ART Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.