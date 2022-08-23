Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.29% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 697.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. 12,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,948. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

