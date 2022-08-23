aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $80.65 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $80.65 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,551.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00166590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003820 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00129052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033384 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

