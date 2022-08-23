AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 169,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $787,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

