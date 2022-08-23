AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
Further Reading
