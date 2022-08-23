Alchemix (ALCX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.13 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.72 or 0.00128973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $41.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,493.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003830 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00129020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00075003 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,701,710 coins and its circulating supply is 1,512,126 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

