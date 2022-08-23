Alexander O. Schuth Sells 2,576 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 491,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,974. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,647,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after buying an additional 676,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after buying an additional 130,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

