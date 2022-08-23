Alkimi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.23 Million ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Alkimi has a total market cap of $12.23 million and $215,072.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alkimi has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Alkimi coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.
Alkimi Coin Profile
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Alkimi Coin Trading
