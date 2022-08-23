Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 720.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

PINE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,765. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,973.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 899,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,956,384.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 27,890 shares of company stock valued at $488,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

