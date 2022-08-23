Aluna.Social Reaches Market Cap of $181,879.41 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (ALN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Aluna.Social has a total market cap of $181,879.41 and $82,043.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00128726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00079138 BTC.

About Aluna.Social

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial.

Aluna.Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

