America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski Acquires 2,500 Shares

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

ATAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. 37,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,071. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $420.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a current ratio of 28.22.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.22%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.