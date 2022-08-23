American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500,459 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Walmart worth $529,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $134.06. 172,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,645,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.