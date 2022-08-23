American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500,459 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Walmart worth $529,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.
Walmart Price Performance
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
