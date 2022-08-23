American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $501,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.70. The stock had a trading volume of 168,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,624. The company has a market capitalization of $315.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.