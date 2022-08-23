American Century Companies Inc. Sells 213,499 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $399,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.