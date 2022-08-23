American Century Companies Inc. Sells 213,499 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $399,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.