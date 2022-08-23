Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,753,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.40. The company had a trading volume of 157,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,500. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.