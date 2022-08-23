Ampleforth (AMPL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00004994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $62.69 million and $1.18 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00033298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 58,485,481 coins and its circulating supply is 58,312,834 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.