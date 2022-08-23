AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $170.00

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.00, but opened at $187.75. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $187.75, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
AMTD Digital Stock Performance
AMTD Digital Company Profile
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMTD Digital (HKD)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.