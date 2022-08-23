Analyzing Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Missfresh has a beta of -2.01, suggesting that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Missfresh and ATRenew, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 1 2 0 2.67 ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Missfresh presently has a consensus price target of $6.39, suggesting a potential upside of 5,142.00%. Given Missfresh’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than ATRenew.

26.2% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and ATRenew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A ATRenew -10.41% -10.51% -8.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Missfresh and ATRenew’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh $935.69 million 0.03 -$251.71 million N/A N/A ATRenew $1.22 billion 0.59 -$128.13 million N/A N/A

ATRenew has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Summary

Missfresh beats ATRenew on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

