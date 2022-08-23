ANIVERSE (ANV) Price Tops $0.33

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001547 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANIVERSE has a market cap of $95.62 million and $21.18 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.

About ANIVERSE

ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

