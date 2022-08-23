ANIVERSE (ANV) Price Tops $0.33

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001547 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANIVERSE has a market cap of $95.62 million and $21.18 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.
About ANIVERSE
ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.
