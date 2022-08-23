Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

