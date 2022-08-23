ARCS (ARX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $280,497.00

ARCS (ARX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. ARCS has a market capitalization of $791,067.85 and approximately $280,497.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARCS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ARCS has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARCS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00082133 BTC.

ARCS Profile

ARCS (ARX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARCS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARCS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.