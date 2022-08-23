ArGo (ARGO) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

ArGo (ARGO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. ArGo has a total market cap of $76,679.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,407.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003790 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00082430 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

Buying and Selling ArGo

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.