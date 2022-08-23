Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $18.25 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.84. 46,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.