Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 273,301 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 931,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 671,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,406. The stock has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

