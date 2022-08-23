Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Down 3.8 %

Asure Software stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Asure Software

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,457.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.