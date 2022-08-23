AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 17.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 199,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.